Filming underway on police crime drama pilot set in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cameras are rolling on a police drama based on the capital city.

Jackson filmmaker Curtis Nichouls is at it again, this time creating a TV crime drama series. The movie producer is currently working on the pilot for “The Warrant Unit.”

Thursday, at Jackson Police headquarters, actors and producers were figuring out movement and positions in the burglary department. Writer-Director Curtis Nichouls filmed, “A Day to Die” here in 2021.

Now he’s shooting the pilot for the fictional television series “The Warrant Unit.”

“We have I would say three a list actors,” said Nichouls. “One has been nominated for an Oscar, can’t mention the name and a few actors that we’ve worked with in the past. Some worked here in Jackson, and they love Jackson.”

For one day detective offices will be transformed for the crime drama.

The third-floor room was mostly cleared for filming. Production Designer Dr. Nadia Bodie-Smith is preparing to fill the cleared desk with papers and family pictures of the characters playing detectives in the pilot.

“I’m setting their space so it looks like they’re lived in,” said Bodie-Smith. “It’s my job working with the directors and producers to show their human side.”

“I’ll be playing a detective,” said Kilvin Griffin.

Just a few years ago the Jackson native was a disabled Navy vet. Now, he is an actor in “The Warrant Unit” and a location handler.

“Never give up on your dreams. Never,” said Griffin. “If you’ve got a talent in the film industry whether it set design, wardrobe, makeup it doesn’t matter. It’s needed in the film industry in Mississippi.”

Production wraps in just weeks with scenes being shot at the Mayor’s office, federal court, and throughout the city.

According to Nichouls, television network executives will be attending a Red Carpet screening for the series which will be held in Jackson after filming completion.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.