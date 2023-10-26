Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Filming underway on police crime drama pilot set in Jackson

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cameras are rolling on a police drama based on the capital city.

Jackson filmmaker Curtis Nichouls is at it again, this time creating a TV crime drama series. The movie producer is currently working on the pilot for “The Warrant Unit.”

Thursday, at Jackson Police headquarters, actors and producers were figuring out movement and positions in the burglary department. Writer-Director Curtis Nichouls filmed, “A Day to Die” here in 2021.

Now he’s shooting the pilot for the fictional television series “The Warrant Unit.”

“We have I would say three a list actors,” said Nichouls. “One has been nominated for an Oscar, can’t mention the name and a few actors that we’ve worked with in the past. Some worked here in Jackson, and they love Jackson.”

For one day detective offices will be transformed for the crime drama.

The third-floor room was mostly cleared for filming. Production Designer Dr. Nadia Bodie-Smith is preparing to fill the cleared desk with papers and family pictures of the characters playing detectives in the pilot.

“I’m setting their space so it looks like they’re lived in,” said Bodie-Smith. “It’s my job working with the directors and producers to show their human side.”

“I’ll be playing a detective,” said Kilvin Griffin.

Just a few years ago the Jackson native was a disabled Navy vet. Now, he is an actor in “The Warrant Unit” and a location handler.

“Never give up on your dreams. Never,” said Griffin. “If you’ve got a talent in the film industry whether it set design, wardrobe, makeup it doesn’t matter. It’s needed in the film industry in Mississippi.”

Production wraps in just weeks with scenes being shot at the Mayor’s office, federal court, and throughout the city.

According to Nichouls, television network executives will be attending a Red Carpet screening for the series which will be held in Jackson after filming completion.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Man injured after shooting at home in Jackson
Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson

Latest News

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Florence teen killed in motorcycle crash
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Woman accused of stealing over $1K in merchandise from Ridgeland business
Woman accused of stealing over $1K in merchandise from Ridgeland business
It happened at 10:44 a.m. on Northshore Parkway near Parkway Road.
18-year-old from Jackson killed in single-vehicle wreck in Rankin Co.