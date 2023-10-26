Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say

Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 911 dispatcher and former corrections officer for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on charges related to the trafficking of potentially lethal pills from Covington, Louisiana to Hancock County.

Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation uncovered that Martin assisted her co-conspirator, who remains at large, in traveling to Covington to purchase large quantities of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. HCSO says these “fake” but potentially lethal pills were later sold onto the streets of Hancock County.

Martin resigned from her position at HCSO effective the day of her arrest.

Sheriff Ricky Adam commented on the crime in a Wednesday press release.

“While this is a regretful outcome, people in positions of trust who choose to betray the public’s confidence in them are most definitely held to a higher standard and rightfully so,” Sheriff Adam said. “We will continue to seek out criminals who put these dangerous drugs on the streets of Hancock County, as we firmly believe that no one is above the law. The safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority, and you can rest assured that the emergency services provided by our dedicated team of dispatchers will continue uninterrupted. We will work tirelessly to ensure that our community can rely on us to respond to emergencies promptly and professionally.”

Martin was held under a $25,000 bond, pending her initial appearance in Hancock County Justice Court.

HCSO says as this is an ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are pending, further details can’t be released at this time.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Man injured after shooting at home in Jackson
Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson

Latest News

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
WLBT at 4p
Florence teen killed in motorcycle crash
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled