Woman convicted of murder 22 years ago has appeal denied despite change of evidence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New details have been released in the case of a Mississippi woman who was sentenced to life in prison without parole, charged with shaking her stepson to death in 1997.

In 2018, the state medical examiner at the time who ruled Tasha Shelby’s stepson Brian Thompson’s death a homicide changed his opinion and ruled the death an accident. Yet, Shelby still remains inside the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

According to Shelby’s family, they have tried to appeal the case six times in Harrison County, State, and Federal Courts. However, have been unsuccessful each time.

Last week, court documents obtained by 3 on your side show that a panel of three State Supreme Court Judges denied Shelby’s petition to bring more evidence in her case and request for a new trial.

The reason they gave: the filing was “successive” and that “Shelby has presented no arguable basis for her claims.” But Shelby’s aunt, Penny Warner says otherwise.

“Their mainstay thing is, you haven’t proven anything. We have a death certificate that says it was accidental. We have brought in four expert witnesses to testify on her behalf who have not been paid one dime. So how they can say that Shelby has presented no arguable basis for her claims, is very frustrating. So, you can imagine how it is for her,” Warner says.

Their next step will be to file a motion for reconsideration... which will place the case in front of every State Supreme Court Judge one more time.

This is Shelby’s final shot at getting out of prison after spending over two decades already behind bars.

If the Supreme Court judges deny this motion to reconsider, Shelby will no longer be able to file anything in the state and will have to depend on a pardon from the Governor or the Attorney General to dismiss the charges completely.

”It’s like there’s some secret black shadow out there telling everyone ‘Don’t let her go. Don’t let her go.’ And she goes, ‘Who am I? I’m nobody. Who wants me to stay in prison?’ But it’s almost like that’s what is happening,” Warner says.

