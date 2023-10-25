Keisha Henson joins Studio 3 to make Halloween treats!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are looking for yummy and easy Halloween treats you can make at home, look no further! Our very own Keisha Henson joins us in the studio to make “boonanas” and “dirt and worms.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.