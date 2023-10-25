Jackson State football lands commitment from Ridgeland native

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach T.C. Taylor and Jackson State football have gained a commitment from an in-state wide receiver.

Richard Mays, a wide receiver at Copiah Lincoln Community College, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday.

The Ridgeland native was a member of the Southern Miss class of 2021 out of Ridgeland High School before transferring to Co-Lin the following season.

Mays will join Hartfield Academy offensive lineman Antonio Ross and two other recruits in the class of 2024, According to 24/7 Sports.

The wide receiver is set to reunite with a current JSU quarterback and former high school teammate, Zy McDonald.

