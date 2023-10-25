Promote Your Business
Jackson State football lands commitment from Ridgeland native

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach T.C. Taylor and Jackson State football have gained a commitment from an in-state wide receiver.

Richard Mays, a wide receiver at Copiah Lincoln Community College, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday.

The Ridgeland native was a member of the Southern Miss class of 2021 out of Ridgeland High School before transferring to Co-Lin the following season.

Mays will join Hartfield Academy offensive lineman Antonio Ross and two other recruits in the class of 2024, According to 24/7 Sports.

The wide receiver is set to reunite with a current JSU quarterback and former high school teammate, Zy McDonald.

