Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

DIGITAL DESK: How a crusade about Jesus Christ drew over 10K people to Brandon’s amphitheater

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - For four nights in October, the Brandon Amphitheater was ground zero for one of the biggest multi-denominational events since Billy Graham was in the Magnolia State in the 1970s, organizers say.

GO TELL AMERICA is a crusade that has been moving throughout the country. The event, which took place from October 15 to October 18, was jam-packed with speakers, music, and an inspirational message about Jesus Christ.

Rick Gage, a former Texas Tech football coach turned evangelist, started bringing God’s message of hope and renewal to towns across America in 1986.

“Our purpose is to bring together all Bible-believing churches to present the Gospel in a powerful way,” says Gage.

More than 200 churches in Mississippi partnered with the organization and attended the event.

One student even won a car donated by Noel Daniels Motor Company.

Evangelist Rick Gage spoke with WLBT+ about the movement and why he started planning it more than a year ago to bring it to Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Man injured after shooting at home in Jackson
Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson

Latest News

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
WLBT at 4p
Florence teen killed in motorcycle crash
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled