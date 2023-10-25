DIGITAL DESK: How a crusade about Jesus Christ drew over 10K people to Brandon’s amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - For four nights in October, the Brandon Amphitheater was ground zero for one of the biggest multi-denominational events since Billy Graham was in the Magnolia State in the 1970s, organizers say.

GO TELL AMERICA is a crusade that has been moving throughout the country. The event, which took place from October 15 to October 18, was jam-packed with speakers, music, and an inspirational message about Jesus Christ.

Rick Gage, a former Texas Tech football coach turned evangelist, started bringing God’s message of hope and renewal to towns across America in 1986.

“Our purpose is to bring together all Bible-believing churches to present the Gospel in a powerful way,” says Gage.

More than 200 churches in Mississippi partnered with the organization and attended the event.

One student even won a car donated by Noel Daniels Motor Company.

Evangelist Rick Gage spoke with WLBT+ about the movement and why he started planning it more than a year ago to bring it to Mississippi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.