Can Jackson extend its emergency trash contract? The council wants to find out if it’s legal.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A week after WLBT learned the city council and mayor were in talks about extending Jackson’s emergency trash contract, council members are now reaching out to the state to see if doing so is legal.

On Tuesday, the council approved a resolution to ask the Mississippi State Auditor and Mississippi Attorney General whether the contract could be extended.

The council also plans to ask the auditor and attorney general whether the city can legally hire a contractor based on a request for proposals (RFP) issued in 2021.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said the city should seek the opinions, saying members took an oath to uphold state law when they were sworn in.

“We need to do the right thing here,” he said. “And we need to do it by the letter of the law that we swore to uphold to the people and to God.”

Councilman Vernon Hartley urges the council to approve the resolution to find out whether it can legally extend its current trash contract.

City Attorney Catoria Martin said her office had no opposition to the council’s request but doesn’t believe members will get a response.

“From our experience, both the attorney general and the Office of the State Auditor do not comment on pending litigation,” she said. “So, we don’t anticipate that you will get an answer, but we do not have any opposition to this.”

Martin was referring to the city’s ongoing lawsuit with Richard’s Disposal.

Richard’s filed suit against the city earlier this year in Hinds County Circuit Court, after the council refused to award the company a long-term hauling contract.

Richard’s is the same company currently providing residential waste collections as part of a one-year emergency contract with the city.

Last week, Council President Aaron Banks confirmed Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is proposing extending that contract until after the 2025 municipal elections.

The current contract is slated to expire on March 31. Some council members have asked the mayor to issue a new RFP, but the mayor has refused.

According to the resolution, the council wants to know if it is legal to extend the emergency contract without re-issuing an RFP and whether a contractor can be chosen using the October 2021 RFP.

Members also want to know whether a new RFP must be issued if these three conditions are met:

The council votes down a proposal brought forward by the mayor

The mayor refuses to bring forward other proposals after the initial one is voted down

Other vendors say they can no longer honor the proposals submitted under the previous RFP due to rising prices

Three companies responded to Jackson’s October 2021 RFP: Waste Management, FCC Environmental Services, and Richard’s Disposal.

Richard’s received the highest score among proposals submitted for twice-weekly collections that would require residents to have a 96-gallon trash cart.

The council rejected the proposal multiple times and urged the mayor to bring forward proposals from either Waste Management or FCC.

In March, Lumumba released correspondence from both firms showing they were no longer able to honor their 2021 prices.

Prior to that, Waste Management had informed Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote that it could not enter into an agreement with the city until the council’s previous suit against the mayor had been settled.

