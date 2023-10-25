Breast Cancer Awareness month continues with fundraisers and events.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is wrapping up, but there are plenty of events left! Many people will be walking this weekend at Making Strides. While others are raising money at schools and other events. Groups from the American Cancer Society join Studio 3 with more info.

