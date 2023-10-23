Promote Your Business
Yazoo Police need your help finding a murder suspect

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities need your help finding a suspect in a Yazoo City murder case.

On October 1, Yazoo Police Chief Terry Gann says Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24, shot and killed Tyjuwan Wyatt, while Wyatt was walking his dog.

Brown has yet to be captured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yazoo City Police Department at (662) 746-1131.

