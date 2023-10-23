Yazoo Police need your help finding a murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities need your help finding a suspect in a Yazoo City murder case.

On October 1, Yazoo Police Chief Terry Gann says Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown, 24, shot and killed Tyjuwan Wyatt, while Wyatt was walking his dog.

Brown has yet to be captured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yazoo City Police Department at (662) 746-1131.

