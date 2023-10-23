Warm, Dry Weather Continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The warm weather story continues as we head into the work week.

We are starting off Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We will gradually warm back to the upper 80s this afternoon. Calm winds and partly cloudy skies will also be in the picture.

The rest of the forecast looks to follow suit. The only change Tuesday through Thursday will be gusty winds, which will enhance fire danger conditions through midweek.

Our weekend rain chance is no longer looking very good. A few areas near the Delta may see some light showers, but otherwise, it appears the system will fall apart before reaching us. Looking well into the future, the beginning of November may bring us a little rain and some well-deserved temperature relief.

In the tropics, Tammy has been upgraded to a hurricane now. This system still does not look to have any impact on us. There is also a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean that has a decent chance of becoming a tropical system of some kind over the next few days.

