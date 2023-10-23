Things To Know Monday, October 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Habitat for Humanity homes in West Jackson destroyed by raw sewage overflows

Several families in a West Jackson neighborhood say they can’t stay in their homes after sewage overflows, and they say the city is to blame for the standstill on rebuilding. “I cannot trust the city of Jackson for doing anything,” resident Pam Kelly said. The Kelly family says they haven’t been able to stay in their Habitat for Humanity home for nearly eight months. “Issues we had in the home regarding the sewer was that we had lost everything,” Jimmy Kelly said.

2. 1 dead, another injured after being ejected from vehicle in Jackson

One person is dead, and another is injured after a crash in Jackson on Sunday evening. Bailey Martin with the Department of Public Safety says Capitol Police officers witnessed a Hyundai SUV with no lights on run a red light at the intersection of Lamar Street and Fortification Street. According to Martin, the vehicle was traveling at an “excessive rate of speed.” Officers then turned on their blue lights to attempt to follow the vehicle and make a traffic stop. However, officers lost sight of the vehicle because of how fast the driver was going. Shortly after, Martin says officers noticed a dust cloud at Fortification Street and Palmyra Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the wrecked Hyundai SUV.

3. Reeves vs Presley: Hear from both Mississippi governor candidates ahead of November’s election

The two men who want to lead the state of Mississippi sat down with us in the studio this week. David Elliott sat down with Republican Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Candidate Brandon Presley to discuss campaign plans and other issues. And a reminder for voters: the general election will take place on November 7.

