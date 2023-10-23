Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jada Pinkett Smith, the ‘Queen of the Red Table’, visits Memphis

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The queen of candid conversation graced the Mid-south with her presence on October 22 at Novel Bookstore, an independent bookstore and literary haven here in the city.

What can be said about the Baltimore-bred Jada Pinkett Smith?

Without a doubt, she has inspired countless people around the world to own their story.

Matriarch to a blockbusting entertainment family, it is in her blood to be the center of the spotlight and she definitely has kept our eyes glued to her during this national tour.

It is her resilience—not her failures—that defines her.

She appeared all at once, short in stature but tall in charisma, and she took personal time to reach out to everyone, both spiritually and physically.

In person, she was demure. Some would even say understated.

But her poise was undeniable, matched with a smile you would describe as ‘oscar-winning.’

Her memoir Worthy, aptly named and teeming with her life stories, is a page-turner and has garnered media attention days prior to its release for some of its truth bombs.

Smith is a vision, graceful and meek, and so worthy of all the accolades!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Carroll
Missing teen out of Tennessee found dead in Mississippi
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Body found in Mississippi lake
Body found in Mississippi lake
1 dead, another injured after being thrown from vehicle in Jackson
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, October 23
Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.
2 injured in rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Habitat for Humanity homes in West Jackson destroyed by raw sewage overflows
Habitat for Humanity homes in West Jackson destroyed by raw sewage overflows