Habitat for Humanity homes in West Jackson destroyed by raw sewage overflows

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several families in a West Jackson neighborhood say they can’t stay in their homes after sewage overflows, and they say the city is to blame for the standstill on rebuilding.

“I cannot trust the city of Jackson for doing anything,” resident Pam Kelly said.

The Kelly family says they haven’t been able to stay in their Habitat for Humanity home for nearly eight months.

“Issues we had in the home regarding the sewer was that we had lost everything,” Jimmy Kelly said.

In April, the Kelly’s say a foot of raw sewage backed up into their home, causing the home to become unsanitary and unlivable. That’s when they turned to the city.

“They experience a sewer problem because of the city of Jackson. The city of Jackson tried to correct the sewer problem by offering money for them to move, gut out of the houses, and then help them move back,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

They expected the thousands spent on repairs like ripping out carpet and drywall to be covered. Then they received a letter stating the city wasn’t at fault.

“If we were not liable, why did you pay us $16,000 to tear out our home, and you’re not going to pay us to replace everything back? Y’all are responsible,” Kelly said.

But the Kellys weren’t the only ones on the block with the problem.

“I’m walking on concrete floors. Like I said, the wall has to be torn out, toilets too. I lost clothes. My son has asthma. There was mold in his closet. As far as rebuilding it, you don’t have any support or anything to do with that. It’s going to be thousands of dollars, and I haven’t worked since 2020,” habitat homeowner Yolanda Brinston said.

With the holidays on the way, the families say they hope they can convince the city to hold up their end of the bargain.

“If Jackson would come together and do what they are supposed to do when they’re supposed to do it, we won’t have these problems,” Kelly said.

“I just want the city of Jackson to do what they say they were going to do. Replace our stuff, give us the money to do that, and just support us and fix what’s broken,” Brinston said.

This all happened before the city’s sewer system was handed over to Third Party Manager Ted Henefin.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes believes the concerns remain the city’s responsibility. He says he will be bringing up the issues during the next city meeting.

