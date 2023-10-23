Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Chef Adrian Esco joins Studio 3

Chef Esco
Chef Esco
By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You might know Chef Adrian Esco from his late-night gourmet food! But today, he joins us in the kitchen to make lamb chops!

If you want to learn more about Chef Esco you can follow him on social media!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garbage worker killed after being attacked by dog, run over in Mississippi
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Mother and her two sons killed in Mississippi crash
Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
UPDATE: 3 teens identified in deadly Hancock Co. car crash

Latest News

Mississippi History: The renovation of the old Grand Opera House in Meridian
Mississippi History: The renovation of the old Grand Opera House in Meridian
Studio 3 learns about beekeeping
Studio 3 learns about beekeeping
Local author and public speaker joins Studio 3 to talk about her book
Local author and public speaker joins Studio 3 to talk about her book
Local author and public speaker joins Studio 3 to talk about her book
Local author and public speaker joins Studio 3 to talk about her book
Studio 3 learns about beekeeping
Studio 3 learns about beekeeping