Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

2 injured in rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.
Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Just as emergency personnel cleared the scene of one wreck on Mississippi Highway 28 this Sunday, they were called to another on U.S. Highway 84.

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.
Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)

The second crash, a single-vehicle rollover, happened around 5:38 p.m. on October 22 along US-84 near Hebron Centerville Road. Responding firefighters from the Hebron and Calhoun volunteer fire departments reported finding the vehicle in the median just off the eastbound lanes.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, two people were injured in the wreck. Emserv Ambulance Service treated and transported one person for what appeared to be moderate injuries, and the other person declined services for their minor injuries.

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.
Two people were injured in a rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jones County Sheriff’s Office shut down one lane of the US-84 for a short time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Carroll
Missing teen out of Tennessee found dead in Mississippi
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Body found in Mississippi lake
Body found in Mississippi lake
1 dead, another injured after being thrown from vehicle in Jackson
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian

Latest News

Missing teen out of Tennessee found dead in Mississippi
1 dead, another injured after being thrown from vehicle in Jackson
Things To Know Monday, October 23
Things To Know Monday, October 23
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, October 23