2 injured in rollover crash on US-84 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Just as emergency personnel cleared the scene of one wreck on Mississippi Highway 28 this Sunday, they were called to another on U.S. Highway 84.

The second crash, a single-vehicle rollover, happened around 5:38 p.m. on October 22 along US-84 near Hebron Centerville Road. Responding firefighters from the Hebron and Calhoun volunteer fire departments reported finding the vehicle in the median just off the eastbound lanes.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, two people were injured in the wreck. Emserv Ambulance Service treated and transported one person for what appeared to be moderate injuries, and the other person declined services for their minor injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jones County Sheriff’s Office shut down one lane of the US-84 for a short time.

