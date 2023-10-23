1 dead, another injured after being ejected from vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead, and another is injured after a crash in Jackson on Sunday evening.

Bailey Martin with the Department of Public Safety says Capitol Police officers witnessed a Hyundai SUV with no lights on run a red light at the intersection of Lamar Street and Fortification Street. According to Martin, the vehicle was traveling at an “excessive rate of speed.”

Officers then turned on their blue lights to attempt to follow the vehicle and make a traffic stop. However, officers lost sight of the vehicle because of how fast the driver was going.

Shortly after, Martin says officers noticed a dust cloud at Fortification Street and Palmyra Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the wrecked Hyundai SUV.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash, Martin says.

One person died at the scene, and the other was transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Capitol Police Crime Scene Investigators and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit were on the scene.

