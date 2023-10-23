Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

1 dead, another injured after being ejected from vehicle in Jackson

(WLBT)
By Holly Emery and Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead, and another is injured after a crash in Jackson on Sunday evening.

Bailey Martin with the Department of Public Safety says Capitol Police officers witnessed a Hyundai SUV with no lights on run a red light at the intersection of Lamar Street and Fortification Street. According to Martin, the vehicle was traveling at an “excessive rate of speed.”

Officers then turned on their blue lights to attempt to follow the vehicle and make a traffic stop. However, officers lost sight of the vehicle because of how fast the driver was going.

Shortly after, Martin says officers noticed a dust cloud at Fortification Street and Palmyra Street. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the wrecked Hyundai SUV.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash, Martin says.

One person died at the scene, and the other was transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Capitol Police Crime Scene Investigators and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit were on the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Hunter Carroll
Missing teen out of Tennessee found dead in Mississippi
Left to Right: Shavon Robinson, Clifton Spann, Marshun Jackson, Deandre Love, Kevis Buice
5 arrested for attempting to pass fraudulent checks in Madison, bond set for $1 million each
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates

Latest News

Ashley's Evening Forecast
Hunter Carroll
Missing teen out of Tennessee found dead in Mississippi
Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman gives statement about deadly shooting in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian