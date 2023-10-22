Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Reeves vs Presley: Hear from both Mississippi governor candidates ahead of November’s election

Mississippi's primary election is November 7. And the race for Governor is the main draw of...
Mississippi's primary election is November 7. And the race for Governor is the main draw of attention ahead of election day.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The two men who want to lead the state of Mississippi sat down with us in the studio this week.

Dave Elliott sat down with Republican Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Candidate Brandon Presley to discuss campaign plans and other issues.

And a reminder for voters: the general election will take place on November 7.

Incumbent Republican Governor Tate Reeves joins us for an extended conversation.
Democrat Brandon Presley joins us for an extended conversation.

You can learn more about both of the candidates on their campaign websites:

https://www.brandonpresley.com/

https://tatereeves.com/

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Left to Right: Shavon Robinson, Clifton Spann, Marshun Jackson, Deandre Love, Kevis Buice
5 arrested for attempting to pass fraudulent checks in Madison, bond set for $1 million each
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Second suspect in custody in shooting death of JSU student
37 people connected to a deadly prison-based Mississippi gang have been convicted, prosecutors say

Latest News

One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
WLBT FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY AM
First Alert Forecast:
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson