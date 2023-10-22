One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian

MERIDAN, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and three people are injured after an overnight shooting occurred at a nightclub in Meridian, WTOK News reports.

WTOK confirmed that the four people were shot outside of the Legends Lounge nightclub located at 5th Street and 24th Avenue in the Queen City.

Law enforcement says that there was a large crowd at the time of the shooting.

There is no information about who the suspects are at this time. The identities of the victims have not been revealed.

Meridian Police and the City of Meridian have not received information or statements.

