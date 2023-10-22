Meridian City Councilwoman gives statement about deadly shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian City Council Woman Ty Bell Lindsey made a statement regarding the deadly shooting that took place in Downtown Meridian during the early morning hours Sunday.

Dear Resilient Community Members of Meridian,

Last night’s devastating events have brought deep sorrow to our beloved city. Learning of the tragic shootings in Downtown Meridian has left us all reeling with shock and disbelief. It pains me to acknowledge the loss of one precious life and the injuries inflicted upon four others. My heart goes out to the families enduring the profound anguish of this sudden and senseless tragedy.

As we come together in this time of profound grief, please know that we stand united in our resolve to bring those responsible to swift justice. We will not allow fear to grip our streets or disrupt the peace that defines our community. We are resolute in our commitment to ensure the safety and security of every single one of you. Meridian is a place of strength, solidarity, and resilience. We will not be defined by the darkness that tried to overshadow us.

To those who bore witness to the terrifying events of that fateful night, I want you to know that you are not alone. Your courage in the face of such horror is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our community. We are here to support you, to listen to you, and to provide comfort and solace during this time of immense difficulty.

This heartbreaking incident has deeply affected us all. It has brought tears to my eyes and a resolute determination to take every measure necessary to put an end to such senseless violence. Let us honor the memory of those affected by working together tirelessly to create a safer environment for every member of our community.

May the love and comfort of our shared bond help heal the wounds that this tragedy has inflicted upon us. We will rise above this darkness, hand in hand, and emerge even stronger than before. Meridian, we are one, and together we will prevail.

With heartfelt love and unwavering solidarity,

Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey

