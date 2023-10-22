Promote Your Business
Hattiesburg Zoo’s ‘Zoo Boo’ to run all week

Halloween officially arrives with the first night of 'Zoo Boo.'
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween officially has kicked off in the Hub City.

The Hattiesburg Zoo’s annual “Zoo Boo” started Saturday night and will last throughout the next week.

Saturday night saw people of all ages attend, sporting their best costumes and taking part in the festivities.

The evening included spooky decorations, food, drinks and even a dance floor.

“We’re enjoying the ‘Zoo Boo,’” visitor Mya Everett said. “It’s a lot of things for the kids, see them enjoying it. A lot of food, drinks. We’re having a good time,”

“Zoo Boo” will continue through Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

