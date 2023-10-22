First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front is draping across Central Mississippi, with the main weather associated with it being drier air. It’s weak and there’s not any cool weather moving in. Warm air is winning over from the southwest, so we can expect above normal temperatures to continue today. Limited fire danger remains, as do burn bans across Central and South Mississippi. Some high level cirrus clouds will develop in the south, thanks to some overflow from Tropical Storm Norma in the Pacific. Next week, more warm and dry weather until the weekend. A frontal boundary will approach bringing some showers and thunderstorms to the region. Cooler, fall-like weather is about a week away.

A check on the tropics, as we continue to monitor Hurricane Tammy. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph. Some strengthening is possible today. Forecast track takes Tammy northward, affecting Bermuda later in the week.

Also, there’s shower and thunderstorm activity over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear favorable over the next day or two before it moves inland over Central America by Tuesday.

And… finally we’ll mention Tropical Storm Norma on the Pacific Ocean side. Located in the Gulf of California, upper-level moisture from that storm will spread across the lower United States. Main features with that should be some high cirrus clouds, which may impede the direct sunlight and moderate temperatures in the southern portion of our viewing area.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.