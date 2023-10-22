First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather pattern continues this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: A few clouds continue this evening as temperatures continue to be on the warmer side. Right now, we are still sitting in the 80s but we will continue to see temperatures cool off heading into the overnight hours. However, we will still be slightly on the warmer side with lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around tonight.

Monday: This warmer weather pattern continues for the start of the week as temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s by mid-morning. For Monday afternoon, highs will be back into the middle and upper 80s in some places. A few clouds will continue throughout the afternoon but should clear out heading into the overnight hours. Rain chances remain limited for the start of the week as this dry weather pattern continues. Overnight lows will still be in the low 60s.

Extended forecast: Temperatures continue to be in the mid to low 80s throughout the week with rain chances being minimal at best. However, a cold front will move through by the end of the week, bringing us some cooler temperatures. There could be a few hit-or-miss showers but the best chance for rain doesn’t really come until the beginning of next week behind the cold front.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.