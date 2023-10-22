First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures linger into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The rest of this evening will be on the warmer side as temperatures continue dropping into the 70s tonight. Heading into the overnight hours, you can expect a few clouds to stick around as temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s to start off Sunday morning.

Sunday: Morning lows will be slightly warmer than what we have seen in the past few weeks with temperatures in the upper 60s by mid-morning. Mostly sunny skies will continue through Sunday afternoon with highs again back into the middle and upper 80s in some places. Rain chances remain absent throughout the day as this dry weather pattern continues, bringing relative humidity values down. Temperatures will fall back down into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

Extended forecast: This warmer weather pattern continues into next week as temperatures will stick around in the 80s. The chance for rain stays limited for the majority of the week, however there may be the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers towards the end of the week. Our next cold front moves through next weekend, dropping our temperature back into the middle 70s as well as bringing us the chance for rain. Tracking the tropics, Hurricane Tammy remains out in the Atlantic and another disturbance remains off the coast of Central America but will not be a threat to us.

