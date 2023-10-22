Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Body found in Mississippi lake

Body found in Mississippi lake
Body found in Mississippi lake(WVVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - A body was discovered in a lake in South Colombus, WCBI reports.

According to Columbus police, Corporal Chris Ware received a call from a Columbus Housing Authority Maintenance worker on Saturday.

The worker said that he went to Lake Norris, where he saw a person had wrecked his car, WCBI said.

While looking around, he found a body under overhanging trees partially on the land and in the water.

The body out of the water is presumed to be Robert Hargrove, who came up missing on September 29 from a car accident.

The Lowndes Coroner has sent the body for an autopsy for possible DNA conformation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Left to Right: Shavon Robinson, Clifton Spann, Marshun Jackson, Deandre Love, Kevis Buice
5 arrested for attempting to pass fraudulent checks in Madison, bond set for $1 million each
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Second suspect in custody in shooting death of JSU student
3 dogs, idle truck stolen from Walmart parking lot in Jackson
3 dogs returned home safely after idle truck stolen from Walmart parking lot in Jackson

Latest News

Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Mississippi Forestry Commission provides update on the Copiah County wildfires
Mississippi Forestry Commission provides update on the Copiah County wildfires
Belhaven football improves to 7-0