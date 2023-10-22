Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

1 dead, 3 wounded in Arkansas shooting, police say

FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early...
FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.

An officer called to a convenience store in Pine Bluff found a large crowd in the parking lot and multiple people firing weapons, Pine Bluff police said on Facebook.

Pine Bluff is about 45 miles (72 km) south of Little Rock.

Two of the shooters got into a car and took off, prompting a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The vehicle was stopped and the male suspects were taken into custody, police said.

They did not release the suspects’ identities.

Of the three people who were wounded, one was in critical condition and the others had injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

They said they had no additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Left to Right: Shavon Robinson, Clifton Spann, Marshun Jackson, Deandre Love, Kevis Buice
5 arrested for attempting to pass fraudulent checks in Madison, bond set for $1 million each
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Second suspect in custody in shooting death of JSU student
37 people connected to a deadly prison-based Mississippi gang have been convicted, prosecutors say

Latest News

Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
(Source: AP)
Overnight shooting kills one and injures three outside Meridian nightclub
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks tightrope with support for Israel as allies and the left push for restraint
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
A funeral is set for a slain Detroit synagogue president as police continue to investigate a motive