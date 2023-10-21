Promote Your Business
World War II veteran’s daughter asking for cards for her dad’s 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

