Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates

Body found on Mississippi River
Body found on Mississippi River(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mysterious body that was found on a barge in the Mississippi River.

According to SCSO, the body was found on top of a barge while it was traveling across the Mississippi River.

Deputies were called to a location two miles south of the Shelby Forest Boat Ramp.

This is an ongoing investigation.

