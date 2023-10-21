Promote Your Business
Stolen safe’s recovery returns treasured Tillman family heirlooms

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 80-year-old safe, taken from Tillman Furniture in Hazlehurst, is found along with content precious to the family.

The money inside, $7,000.00, was missing, but the family is relieved to have treasured heirlooms back in their possession.

“A lot of the special things were recovered,” said Julie Tillman Morris.

The company president had sleepless nights wondering what was really inside the safe that was dragged from their Hazlehurst furniture store in late September.

Now she knows after a citizen reported its location. About a mile from the store, off Jackson Street, the safe was tossed by an abandoned house.

“The safe had been opened. All of our documents were wet and were strewn in the woods all around the safe,” said Tillman Morris. “We recovered what was there, and we think a lot of it was recovered.”

Inside remained her grandfather’s pocket watch and knife along with other important documents.

“This is a stock certificate dated 1964,” Tillman Morris read from one of the items spread out on a table drying in a company office.

Those treasured articles will now be kept in the lock box at the bank.

“I long for the day that I can sit down with my son and with my grandchildren and just go over in my father and grandfather’s handwriting all of the old documents, all of the old records,” said the relieved business owner.

Hazlehurst police have named no suspects and made no arrests. The safe is being processed at the state crime lab.

“We’re just so thankful for our small community for helping us do the impossible, bring this safe back home,” added Tillman Morris.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at 601-894-1181.

