St. Jude Dream Home 2023 is now complete and ready for open house

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ll be drawing for the winner of the St. Jude Dream home in less than a week. And handing to keys over to one of you.

From the plans to reality, the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is complete. If you bought a ticket but won’t be able to make it out to the open house, we’ve got you covered.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison is custom-built by Crosstown Builders.

“It’s difficult with every project to pull it together, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a heart mission that is close to your heart or not,” said Todd Sandridge, co-owner of Crosstown Builders. “I mean but this particular project, it was great, it actually, this year really went well. We didn’t have a lot of weather, because we’ve had a three-and-a-half month drought. So not a lot of weather, we had to, you know, to move around and things like that. But the way that it came out and just the response from the community, our local vendors, or national vendors, has just been fantastic.”

Are some of the features not to be missed? Oak floors and custom tile throughout, stainless appliances in the kitchen illuminated by natural light shining in from the large windows.

You’d have plenty of storage space with walk-in closets in every bedroom. Oh, and don’t forget the curb appeal.

“I’ll tell you my personal favorite and somebody who’s, you know, built a lot of homes for the last 25 years,” added Sandridge. “And that is the front elevation, the way this house looks and the way it was designed, the way the steps come out. It’s really inviting coming off the sidewalk.”

With the ribbon cut, it’s now ready for you to scope out while never forgetting why we do this.

“We’re here for the patients that are currently in treatment we’re here for the patients who have lost their lives,” said Lauren Stanford, St. Jude Development Specialist, Delta Area as she welcomed partners into the home for the sneak peak. ”We’re here for the patients who have survived and get to continue on the legacy of St. Jude and continue on spreading that mission of hope.”

“There’s a lot of love in here a lot of love from from our team,” added Sandridge.

