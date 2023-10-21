Promote Your Business
Men arrested after drugs and ‘drug paraphernalia’ found inside Leake Co. home

2 men arrested after ‘drug paraphernalia’ found in Leake County home
2 men arrested after 'drug paraphernalia' found in Leake County home
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were arrested after drugs and “multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia” were found inside a Leake County home.

On Thursday morning, deputies with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Carthage Police Department, served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the City of Carthage.

Upon completion of the search, there was a white powder substance found inside the home.

The substance was field tested and the test results showed that the powder was cocaine. According to the department, there were also multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia found.

Anthony Henry and Joey Lindsey were arrested and charged with narcotics charges.

