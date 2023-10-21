Promote Your Business
Hundreds attend annual Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Community members hit the streets to help spread awareness on Alzheimer’s.

The annual Alzheimer’s Association’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” took place in Biloxi. This is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. More than 600 communities participate nationwide.

Cindy Ward works for a hospice and helps care for Alzheimer’s patients.

“We are honored to be able to minister to and take care of their families. It’s a very difficult time in life, you know Alzheimer’s, so it’s just our privilege to walk with patients and walk with families,” Ward said.

Every participant received a promise garden flower with different colors, representing their connection to the disease.

Executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Mississippi chapter Teri Roddy said thousands of people in Mississippi live with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Roddy’s mother who suffered from Alzheimer’s passed away a year ago.

“I lost my mother four days before last year’s walk. I am more motivated than ever. If you ever seen the disease, if you ever lived with the disease or seen one of your loved ones disappear while they’re still in the room, you are forever changed by Alzheimer’s and all the dementias,” Roddy said.

