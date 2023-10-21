Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Where Did Fall Go?
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT First Alert Weather
By Todd Adams
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice sunny weather continues for us into the weekend.  You will notice the temperatures are running a little above normal. If you’re going to be out in the direct sunlight, it will get a little toasty.  Afternoon highs today near 90 degrees, a good 10 to 15 degrees above our normal high of 77.  Nighttime lows will also be 5 to 10 degrees above norm. Winds will be from a warmer geographic region, the southwest. Also, it won’t be as brisk as it has been over the past couple of days. We will continue to have limited fire danger into late weekend.  So, as usual, pay attention to burn bans that remain in effect.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is spinning in the Caribbean, with 80 mph winds east of Dominica. Hurricane conditions and heavy rainfall are expected over the Leeward Islands later today and tonight. Also, disorganized showers and thunderstorms are being watched over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Slow development is possible this weekend and early next week.  It is expected to move inland over Central America late Monday or early Tuesday.

Your back to work forecast will bring a slight increase in clouds and a gradual decrease in temperatures.  But I don’t expect temps to be back to seasonable until next weekend.  That will also be when we see our next chance for some measurable rainfall.

WLBT First Alert Weather
WLBT First Alert Weather Saturday Morning - Todd Adams

Taking a Break From Fall