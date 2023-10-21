First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice sunny weather continues for us into the weekend. You will notice the temperatures are running a little above normal. If you’re going to be out in the direct sunlight, it will get a little toasty. Afternoon highs today near 90 degrees, a good 10 to 15 degrees above our normal high of 77. Nighttime lows will also be 5 to 10 degrees above norm. Winds will be from a warmer geographic region, the southwest. Also, it won’t be as brisk as it has been over the past couple of days. We will continue to have limited fire danger into late weekend. So, as usual, pay attention to burn bans that remain in effect.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is spinning in the Caribbean, with 80 mph winds east of Dominica. Hurricane conditions and heavy rainfall are expected over the Leeward Islands later today and tonight. Also, disorganized showers and thunderstorms are being watched over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Slow development is possible this weekend and early next week. It is expected to move inland over Central America late Monday or early Tuesday.

Your back to work forecast will bring a slight increase in clouds and a gradual decrease in temperatures. But I don’t expect temps to be back to seasonable until next weekend. That will also be when we see our next chance for some measurable rainfall.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.