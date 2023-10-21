The End Zone: Brandon uses second-half splurge, downs Pearl for third-straight Rankin County Super Bowl win

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - An incredible second-half display from a Bulldog wide receiver led the experienced Brandon over the Pearl Pirates inside Ray Rogers Stadium.

No. 2 Brandon at No. 8 Pearl

Both Brandon and Pearl entered the night looking to make a statement, rivalry aside.

The Rankin County Super Bowl didn’t disappoint as both squads were looking to solidify themselves in region play.

To kick things off, Pirates quarterback Jack Durr, who was a problem all night on the ground for the Bulldogs defense, became a blur on camera as he sprinted Brandon to take a rush in the red zone into the end zone to give Pearl an early 7-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Durr scored another rushing touchdown from inside Pearl territory to extend the lead.

Needing an answer, Brandon quarterback Landon Varnes threw a 50/50 ball in the back of the end zone to wide receiver Jay McQueen - who had a monster night - to half the deficit 14-7

Pearl would enter the break leading 17-14 feeling good about knocking off their losing streak to their bitter rivals, but Brandon and McQueen had other ideas.

The Bulldogs used their championship experience to blitz past the Pirates in the second half, outscoring them 28-3. McQueen had the game of his life, hauling in eight catches for 157 yards and a remarkable five touchdown catches.

Brandon walked out of Ray Rogers Stadium with a 42-20 victory to extend their Rankin County Super Bowl winning streak to three games and leave Pearl in the dirt.

Northwest Rankin vs. No. 3 Oak Grove

Oak Grove stomps Cougars 45-15.

Germantown vs. Madison Central

Madison Central shuts out county rivals Germantown on the road 49-0.

Clinton vs. No. 6 Tupelo

Tupelo beats the Arrows 42-28.

MRA vs. Jackson Prep

MRA wins an overtime thriller 50-44 in the battle of the Patriots.

Jackson Academy vs. PCS

JA smashes PCS 62-22.

Madison St. Joseph vs. Hartfield

Hartfield stays undefeated, beats the Bruins 43-15.

Central Hinds vs. Clinton Christian

Central Hinds shuts out Clinton Christian 27-0.

Vicksburg vs. Callaway

The Gators secure a narrow victory over Callaway 18-16.

Sebastopol vs. Union

Union blows out Sebastopol 56-21.

St. Andrew’s vs. Raleigh

The Lions drop a 50-piece on St. Andrew’s, beats the Saints 51-0.

