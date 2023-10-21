Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide. (WESH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in central Florida investigating a woman who had jumped to her death into a lake from a highway bridge later found her 5-year-old twins dead at her home, authorities said Friday.

Deputies were called to a highway bridge in Seminole County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, Friday morning after motorists witnessed the 31-year-old woman exiting the passenger side of a car and jumping into the lake below.

The woman was pronounced dead after her body was pulled from the water with the help of nearby boaters, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies went to the woman’s house after learning her identity and that she had 5-year-old twins who weren’t in the car. At the home in Sanford, Florida, deputies found the twins dead.

A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their mother died by suicide.

“The manner of death for the twins is unknown at this time, with no apparent signs of trauma, and is pending autopsy results,” the sheriff’s office said.

No further details were released Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Second suspect in custody in shooting death of JSU student
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground

Latest News

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
St. Jude Dream Home 2023 is now complete and ready for open house
Stolen safe’s recovery returns treasured Tillman family heirlooms
Stolen safe’s recovery returns treasured Tillman family heirlooms
Michael Vierra looks at his house after it was destroyed by the wildfire in August, on Tuesday,...
Maui County police find additional remains, raising Lahaina wildfire death toll to 99
Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds outside his...
Maryland judge targeted, killed after child custody ruling