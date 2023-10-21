3 dogs return after dogs, idle truck stolen from Walmart parking lot in Jackson

Promote Your Business
3 dogs, idle truck stolen from Walmart parking lot in Jackson(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three dogs have been returned to their owner after the pets and and an idle truck were stolen in a Walmart parking lot in Jackson on Wednesday.

According to Jackson Police, just before 5:30 PM, Dalton Vicar left his 2017 white Ford 450 idled and unsecured at the Walmart located at 2711 Greenway Drive.

Three Australian Shepherds who answer to the names of Katie, Annie, and Lake were in the running vehicle when Vicar left his truck. When he returned, JPD says the three dogs and the truck were stolen.

Friday night, Vicar posted on Facebook that his dogs returned home safely.

“I am overwhelmed, thank y’all so much If you know me, you know how much these girls mean to me there was a moment there that I thought I would never get them back. I didn’t think I was going to be ok.” the post read.

