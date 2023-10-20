Twin sisters who spent a lifetime in Toledo celebrate their 100th birthday

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Boots and Jennie have spent a lot of time doing everything together. Going to church, working at Toledo Scales, raising each other’s kids. Always together.

“We’ve always felt like we had something special because it’s like having two moms when they’re twins and because we lived close and did everything together,” said Debby Kuhn, daughter of Jennie.

Today, Oct. 19, 2023, Jennie Chitwood and Wilhelmina “Boots” Rogers turned 100 years old. The past few years, the two said their families have thrown them a big party.

“I think each year, they might think we might not be here the next year, and they don’t want to miss it,” said Chitwood.

Tonight at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, it was just their children. Parties with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren are set for this weekend.

“And we’ve been just very, very happy, and if we go to heaven, that’s all I’m praying for is heaven and her. To go together,” said Rogers.

“And the rest of our children. Don’t forget them. But I mean, if we’re in heaven, we gotta take our children,” added Chitwood.

“Well, that’s a hard job. I can’t take that. You hear too many stories,” joked Rogers.

Through it all, they’ve had each other and still share plenty of laughs along the way.

