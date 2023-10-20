Too early to tell when Woolfolk Building will again be fully operational

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two weeks after a broken water valve flooded parts of the Woolfolk State Office Building in downtown Jackson, it’s still too early to say when the facility will again be fully operational.

Glenn Kornbrek, deputy executive director of the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), says part of the answer likely depends on how quickly supply chain issues can be addressed.

He said some progress should be made in the coming weeks, though, as the state works to get at least two of the six elevators damaged during the flood back online, and as it opens a temporary workspace for employees in Woolfolk’s first-floor conference room.

“We’re going to have 46 workstations set up here with computer and phone access to those agency tenants, systems, and networks, so they can continue operations,” he said. “If we don’t have enough elevators to get all their people to the upper floors, or if they’ve got people that need to interact with the public, we will make arrangements for them to use this space.”

Woolfolk is home to multiple state agencies, including DFA, the Mississippi Development Authority, the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor, the Mississippi Insurance Department/State Fire Marshal, Capitol Police, and others.

Those agencies employ between 700 and 800 people. However, since the flooding, all but about 200 of them have been working from home.

“Technology has helped a lot in the remote aspects of that. A lot of agencies from COVID, have laptops now and can log in remotely,” Kornbrek said. “There are some functions that they still need face-to-face long-term, but it’s great to have that capability.”

A new water valve has been installed after the previous one there burst, causing severe flooding in the Woolfolk State Office Building. (WLBT)

The flooding occurred on the night of October 3, when a water valve in a seventh-floor utility closet ruptured, causing thousands of gallons of water to shoot out.

The worst of the damage occurred on the sixth and seventh floors, with large portions of carpeting and sheetrock being removed due to water damage.

Numerous ceiling tiles also had to be removed, leaving many electrical lines and other pipelines exposed.

The break occurred after normal business hours and was discovered by Capitol Police. Kornbrek believes water flowed for about an hour before it was eventually cut off.

Servpro was on the scene the following day. About an inch of water pooled on several floors.

Carpeting and ceiling tiles in parts of the Woolfolk Building have been removed due to water damage. (WLBT)

“We’re just about ready to see the initial cleanup people wrap up work,” Kornbrek said. “As soon as they leave, we’ll mobilize a contractor to rebuild the drywall, replace the carpeting, and repair the ceiling.”

Crews also will be brought on to replace a bus duct so lighting in the facility can be restored. While some lights are working, many are out due to damage to the existing duct, Kornbrek explained.

“We should have the part needed later this month,” he said.

The building’s elevators are a bigger challenge, with flooding causing significant damage to the structures. Early inspections showed that, at a minimum, the state would have to replace the main circuit boards that make the elevators operable.

An entire replacement could cost around $3 million, which is what taxpayers spent a few years ago to completely renovate the devices. Kornbrek said the state’s comprehensive insurance policy should help cover costs.

“One of the passenger elevators will be back online within a week. And a second one will be back online within the week following that,” Kornbrek said. “They will still require further work, but they’ll be safe to use.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.