Things To Know Friday, October 20

1. Memphis trio arrested in Madison, accused of shoplifting from Best Buy

Madison Police arrested three people from Memphis, Tennessee, accused of shoplifting from Best Buy.

Mario Flynn, 30, is charged with felony shoplifting, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Daimond Hill, 23, is charged with felony shoplifting, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Terreuna Brown, 21, is charged with one count of felony shoplifting and one count of providing false identification.

MPD believes the trio entered the Grandview Boulevard store around 5 p.m. Thursday and stole several laptops and other electronic equipment valued at several thousand dollars.

2. Mississippi’s Medicaid rolls keep shrinking

Mississippi’s Medicaid rolls are shrinking. And for thousands, that coverage has been dropped in the last few months. Imagine showing up at the doctor’s office only to find out you don’t have health care coverage anymore. That’s happened to some of you in recent months. More than 81,000 Mississippians have been dropped from Medicaid as part of the “unwinding” since the COVID-19-era continuous enrollment provision ended. “We’re in the communities a lot,” explained Oleta Fitzgerald, Southern Regional Director with the Children’s Defense Fund. “So, we have understood from those visits, and being with those groups of people that folks just simply are not aware that, you know, they had to go back and recertify the Medicaid following COVID.”

3. 3 On Your Side Investigates: Deadly Switch

“It seems as if it’s an automatic gun that can shoot, you know, 20, 30, 40 rounds, without them pulling their hands off the trigger,” said Daryl Berry. Berry is talking about the gunshots he regularly hears in his Jackson neighborhood. At times, it has been too close for comfort for Berry and his family. “A bullet came through the roof that almost hit my wife and grandchild,” he said. Berry said he thinks it could be related to deer hunting. He owns a business near his home. It’s off Hanging Moss Road directly behind the McDonald’s sprayed with automatic weapons fired back in January; more than 30 shell casings marked in the parking lot. In this case, automatic rifles were used, but there is a new threat on the streets of Jackson: Glock switches. Full story here.

