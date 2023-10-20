Taking a Break From Fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm days ahead...

Fall decided to take a break from the southeast, so temperatures will reach into the mid and even upper 80s today and tomorrow. We will also have gusty winds at times to end the work week. Tomorrow the winds will start to die down, but clouds will pick up. By Sunday it looks like we will be in the low to mid 80s, but still warmer than average. Clouds stick around into the end of the weekend.

For the start of next week do not expect to see any changes other than a little more sunshine. Clouds should break apart as we head back to work and leave us with a beautiful day on Monday. Temperatures will still start off in the upper 50s and low 60s and warm to the low 80s throughout the week. Chances for rain will be introduced by Thursday and stick around into the last weekend of the month (at least for now).

Tropical storm Tammy continues to churn out in the Atlantic. This system is bringing impacts to the Lesser Antilles and will bring heavy rain and wind to parts of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico before turning back out into the open waters.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.