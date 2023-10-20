Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is being treated for injuries after being shot by his father during a domestic incident in Jones County Thursday evening.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of a shooting at a home on Cactus Drive in the Calhoun Community.

The sheriff’s department said, according to reports, 42-year-old Jeffery Boler was shot once in the shoulder by his father during a domestic assault.

During JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter’s investigation, it was learned that Boler was believed to be intoxicated and assaulted his father, Douglas, 72, and his mother, Amanda, 70.

JCSD said Douglas shot Boler to stop the assault, making the sheriff’s department consider the case of self-defense at this time.

Boler was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment, according to the sheriff’s department, and is facing a charge of domestic violence-aggravated assault.

