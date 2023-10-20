Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Son shot by father during domestic assault in Jones Co., sheriff’s office says

Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional...
Jeffery Boler, 42, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment, according to the sheriff’s department, and is facing a charge of domestic violence-aggravated assault.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is being treated for injuries after being shot by his father during a domestic incident in Jones County Thursday evening.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of a shooting at a home on Cactus Drive in the Calhoun Community.

The sheriff’s department said, according to reports, 42-year-old Jeffery Boler was shot once in the shoulder by his father during a domestic assault.

During JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter’s investigation, it was learned that Boler was believed to be intoxicated and assaulted his father, Douglas, 72, and his mother, Amanda, 70.

JCSD said Douglas shot Boler to stop the assault, making the sheriff’s department consider the case of self-defense at this time.

Boler was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment, according to the sheriff’s department, and is facing a charge of domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown
Jones College student in custody for the shooting of JSU student Jaylen Burns
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
Pearl’s assistant police chief fired during city board meeting
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee
Krystal employee in Brandon allegedly points gun at fellow employee
From L-R Antonio Hackett, 22 Clarence Atkinson, 27 Bobby Drone, 39 Christopher Smith, 35...
Six people arrested after JPD receives reports of criminal activity near convenience stores

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Matthew Thomas Murphy, 42
Man sentenced to 30 years after attempting to molest children, fleeing to Canada
37 gang members, including several North Mississippi residents, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy
DIGITAL DESK: 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show kicks off in Madison
DIGITAL DESK: 19th annual Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show kicks off in Madison