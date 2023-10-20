Single vehicle crash on Natchez Trace kills one; portion of area temporarily closed

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Natchez Trace Friday morning.

District Supervisor Stephen Dollinger said a Dodge vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree around 5:30 a.m.

The driver died on the scene.

The portion of the Natchez Trace between I-55 northbound and Rice Road will be closed until at least 10 a.m. Friday during the reconstruction phase of the investigation.

