Single vehicle crash on Natchez Trace kills one; portion of area temporarily closed

.The portion of the Natchez Trace between I-55 northbound and Rice Road will be closed until at least 10 a.m. Friday
Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Natchez Trace Friday morning.

District Supervisor Stephen Dollinger said a Dodge vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree around 5:30 a.m.

The driver died on the scene.

The portion of the Natchez Trace between I-55 northbound and Rice Road will be closed until at least 10 a.m. Friday during the reconstruction phase of the investigation.

