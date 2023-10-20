Red Water man arrested on murder charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday the arrest of Montero Ray Willis, 21, for murder in the second-degree.

Court documents state Willis was charged Oct. 19 for allegedly shooting and killing a person in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation. No other information was provided.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Trails Task Force, which is comprised of officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Choctaw Police Department, and various state and local law enforcement agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns will prosecute the case.