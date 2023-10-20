One shot in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting victim in Vicksburg drove to the area of Grove and 2nd North and yelled out that they had been shot, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Initial reports said the individual was shot several times but the first unit on the scene clarified they were shot once in the leg. Police were unable to tell where the shooting took place.

Several police were seen searching Main Street in the area of 2nd North however no report of shots fired was made to dispatch.

There is no word on the individuals’ condition at this time but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

