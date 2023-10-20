Memphis trio arrested in Madison, accused of shoplifting from Best Buy

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Police arrested three people from Memphis, Tennessee, accused of shoplifting from Best Buy.

Mario Flynn, 30, is charged with felony shoplifting, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Daimond Hill, 23, is charged with felony shoplifting, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Terreuna Brown, 21, is charged with one count of felony shoplifting and one count of providing false identification.

MPD believes the trio entered the Grandview Boulevard store around 5 p.m. Thursday and stole several laptops and other electronic equipment valued at several thousand dollars.

They are accused of leaving the parking lot in a white BMW sedan with a Texas license plate.

The vehicle was spotted traveling southbound on I-55 from Madison into the Ridgeland city limits.

As officers approached the vehicle, police say the driver tried to get away and hit a police unit, which turned into a police chase.

MPD said two other vehicles were hit during the pursuit and one uninvolved driver had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

