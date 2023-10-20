Promote Your Business
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing a JSU student

Joshua Brown
Joshua Brown(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of killing a Jackson State University student on Sunday has been denied bond in Hinds County Court.

On Friday, Joshua Brown made his initial appearance before County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing Jaylen Burns Sunday on the campus of JSU.

An attorney for the Jones College student asked for a reasonable bond, saying his client is presumed innocent and not a flight risk.

McDaniels denied bond, saying Brown is believed to be a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The judge also said that he is probably going to reassign the case to another judge prior to a preliminary hearing.

You can watch the proceedings below.

