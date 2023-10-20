Longtime residents of Madison County community voice concern over new development

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Madison County Residents admit that the county is thriving as people flock to the area for jobs, schools, and a better place to live.

However, other residents are concerned about one area in particular... the Deerfield Community due to the increasing number of rental homes.

“A large number of rental homes scares us all,” Regina Edwards said.

“We would have liked to saw the board rescind the development,” Beth Ladner said.

A new development on Yandell Road in Madison is being built by D.R. Horton, a national building company.

The developers plan to build 379 homes in what would be known as the Woodgate Subdivision, sparking the growing concern of longtime residents of the Deerfield community.

“The traffic is horrendous,” Ladner said. “We’ve had multiple accidents here at the entrance near Deerfield where the majority of the traffic comes and goes. We need something in place.”

“I’m concerned about the emergency services; we’re concerned about the schools being overcrowded and then we’re concerned about our home’s property values,” Edwards said.

Residents say though the Madison Board of supervisors didn’t rescind the development like they demanded, they plan to continue to pack out board meetings to let their voices be heard on this issue.

