K-9 Rio dies in line of duty searching for evidence

K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.
K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.(Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A game warden K-9 in the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources died Thursday in the line of duty.

Authorities said in a post on Facebook that K-9 Rio and his partner Cpl. Keith Page were helping to track down a suspected poacher who was hunting without permission.

After the pair found the suspect, the officers began searching for more evidence when Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Efforts to revive Rio were unsuccessful, and the K-9 died around 11 a.m., officials said.

Rio served as an officer for six years, beginning in January 2017.

