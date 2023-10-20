Promote Your Business
Hinds Community College football player commits to Southern Miss

Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. (3) points to the sky after kneeling in prayer...
Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. (3) points to the sky after kneeling in prayer before an NCAA football game against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Community College defensive back is set to stay an eagle after committing to continue his collegiate football career at Southern Miss.

Sophomore Vernorrius Chaney announced his commitment on Friday.

Chaney, a Macon, Mississippi native, will add much-needed depth at the very least to a DB staff of USM that has suffered five injuries this season, three of which are season-ending. The Golden Eagles have been forced to transition wide receiver Zay Franks and running back Antavious Willis to the corner position due to the overhaul of unforeseen injuries.

Starting corner Ques McNeal, corner Brendan Toles, and safety Elijah Sabbatini all require a season-ending knee surgery. Starting corner and safety M.J. Daniels and Jay Stanley were both injured for Tuesday’s game against South Alabama.

Chaney is the newest member of the class of 2024 for Southern Miss that has 18 total commits, 17 who are from Mississippi.

According to Hinds Community College Athletics, the defensive back has appeared in four games this season, recording five tackles and an interception.

