Hinds Community College football player commits to Southern Miss

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County Community College defensive back is set to stay an eagle after committing to continue his collegiate football career at Southern Miss.

Sophomore Vernorrius Chaney announced his commitment on Friday.

Chaney, a Macon, Mississippi native, will add much-needed depth at the very least to a DB staff of USM that has suffered five injuries this season, three of which are season-ending. The Golden Eagles have been forced to transition wide receiver Zay Franks and running back Antavious Willis to the corner position due to the overhaul of unforeseen injuries.

Starting corner Ques McNeal, corner Brendan Toles, and safety Elijah Sabbatini all require a season-ending knee surgery. Starting corner and safety M.J. Daniels and Jay Stanley were both injured for Tuesday’s game against South Alabama.

Chaney is the newest member of the class of 2024 for Southern Miss that has 18 total commits, 17 who are from Mississippi.

According to Hinds Community College Athletics, the defensive back has appeared in four games this season, recording five tackles and an interception.

