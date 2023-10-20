Former Brandon High defensive end commits to Mississippi State

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - An athlete who played football for Brandon High School is set to become a Bulldog once again after committing to continue his collegiate career at Mississippi State.

Ashun Shepphard, a defensive end currently playing at junior college juggernaut East Mississippi Community College, announced his commitment to head coach Zach Arnett’s Bulldogs Thursday evening on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Brandon native was a key member of the Brandon High School team that won the 2021 MHSAA 6A South State Championship and ultimately runners-up in the state championship that same year.

Shepphard has recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks so far this season for EMCC.

