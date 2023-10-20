First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire danger is way up there through this weekend due to warm, even drier and breezy airmass. We almost set a record Friday, by reaching 89 degrees in Jackson, just shy of the record by one degree, set back in 1941. Expect sunny and breezy conditions through this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, just a couple of degrees below record levels. It will only be slightly cooler next week with highs in the 80s & sunny days. We may have better chances for rain later next week, when a stronger cool front moves in the region by next weekend. Overnight & morning lows in the 50s and 60s will continue for the next 7 days, but highs will be in the 70s later next week. The average high this time of year is 77 & the average low is 52. Sunrise is 7:08am and the sunset is 6:21pm. In the tropics, there is one system off in the Atlantic, but nothing doing in the Gulf. A weak disturbance is in the western Caribbean, but expected to move inland soon.

